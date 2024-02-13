Rafael Amaya will once again play Aurelio Casillas in season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies'. The successful Telemundo soap opera is preparing to premiere its new installment, which arrives nine months after the end of its previous season and which was a total success. In this renewed story we will witness the return of iconic characters from the saga such as Rutila and Ismael Casillas, Wick, the Capeamong others, who will make us vibrate with their narrative full of revenge.

In this note we will tell you everything you need to know prior to the premiere of the new season of the novel, which promises to be a success with audiences, and which you cannot miss under any circumstances.

When is 'The Lord of the Skies 9' released?

'The Lord of the Skies 9'which will have as a novelty the additions of Itatí Cantoral and Arturo Peniche, will premiere on Tuesday, February 13, 2024. This criminal drama was created by former Colombian drug trafficker and writer Andrés López and premiered for the first time in 2013. Since then, this fiction has positioned itself as the favorite among the audience who love this type of stories.

What time does 'The Lord of the Skies 9' start?

Season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies' will be released from 10:00 pm (Eastern Time) and 9:00 pm (Central Time) on the previously mentioned date in the United States. Below, we show you a list so that you know their respective release times in different Latin American countries and in Spain:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, Nicaragua: 9.00 pm

9.00 pm Colombia, Ecuador, Peru, Panama: 10.00 pm

10.00 pm Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic: 11.00 pm

11.00 pm Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Brazil, Paraguay: 12.00 am

Where to see 'The Lord of the Skies 9'?

'The Lord of the Skies 9' can be seen through the screens Telemundo, as has happened since its first delivery. In order to enjoy the novel, you only need to tune into the correct channel on the network.

Here we provide you with a guide to the Telemundo channels on different television services so you don't miss the grand premiere of the novel:

Telemundo – United States

DirecTV (406 – 407)

Dish Network (835 – 836 – 6168 – 6913 – 6936).

Telemundo – Mexico

Total Play (277)

Izzi (205 – 912)

Sky (415 and 1226)

Megacable (214 and 1214).

Telemundo – Peru

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (20 – 112 – 756)

Claro TV (60)

Star Globalcom (18).

Itatí Cantoral and Arturo Peniche will be part of season 9 of 'The Lord of the Skies'. Photo: composition LR/Telemundo/Meznivel

Telemundo – Argentina

Antinina (99)

DirecTV (231)

Telecenter (308 – 1081)

Gigared (650)

Cablevision (331)

Express (609 – 842)

Claro TV (323)

Cablevisión Flow (331).

Telemundo – Chile

DirecTV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Claro TV (145 – 645)

YouVes HD (318)

Entel TV HD (149)

Coastal Cable (19 – 305)

GTD/Telsur (142 – 868)

Zapping (47).

Telemundo – Colombia

DirecTV (231)

Claro TV (446 – 1446)

Movistar TV (381)

TiGO (150 – 160 – 367)

Digital Express Connection (12)

Colcable (24 – 30 – 72)

ETB (181).

Telemundo – Venezuela

DirecTV Simple TV (231)

Movistar TV (381)

Inter Satellite (318)

Inter (28)

Netuno (11)

Planet Cable (65)

Image Cable (44)

Beatable (18).

Where to watch 'The Lord of the Skies 9' ONLINE?

In case you can't see 'The Lord of the Skies' season 9 for the sign of Telemundoyou also have the option to follow the story through the media website. Likewise, you will also find the complete episodes of the soap opera in the application. Peacockplatform available only in the United States.

In addition, on this website you can also find all the complete chapters of 'The Lord of the heavens'in case you want to relive this incredible fiction.

How to watch Telemundo LIVE in Mexico?

To see Telemundo In Mexico you only have to tune in to the television signal of the medium that we showed you moments ago. Likewise, go to the chain's website to be able to follow the novel ONLINE.

VIX: how to watch movies and TV?

Another place to enjoy 'The Lord of the Skies 9' It is due to the application of ViX, which is available for Android and iOS devices. Likewise, you can access its content by entering its official website and through your Smart TV.

However, the ViX platform is not free, so you will have to subscribe with a monthly payment, which varies depending on the country you are currently in.

