If we add all vehicles, not just passenger cars, hybrid technology (without a plug) has been the most in demand. Let’s see what has happened with each of the alternatives to gasoline and diesel.

Sales of plug-in electrified vehicles, that is, electric and plug-in hybrids (including passenger cars, quadricycles, commercial and industrial vehicles and buses) have decreased slightly by 0.4% in 2024, with 125,185 units. Of the total sold, 9 out of 10 sales have corresponded to passenger cars, so these are the ones that have driven the market, according to data provided by the manufacturers’ association, Anfac. A fact that shows the need for purchase assistance plans for all types of vehicles, including heavy vehicles that currently do not have any type of incentive plan for the purchase of zero and low emission models.

If we stick Only passenger cars, electric and plug-in hybrids total 115,932 units (57,374 electric units and 58,558 plug-in hybrid units), which allows us to close 2024 with a 1.9% increase. Despite this increase, sales of these electrified vehicles represent 11.4% of the market, which places it 6 tenths below the previous year’s figure, which stood at 12%.

Conventional hybrids, the kings of the market

Regarding the registrations of total alternative vehicles (which include electric, plug-in hybrids, hybrids and gas vehicles), with 555,218 units and an increase of 20.2%, they are positioned as the preferred option in Spain.

of this type of vehicles Conventional hybrids have been the best-selling technologywith 32.3% of the market, surpassing gasoline (31.60%) and diesel (23%).

If we focus only in passenger cars, winners are also proclaimed: have enrolled 38.58% hybrid models, with 392,365 unitsalso surpassing gasoline cars (37.24%) and diesel cars (9.48%).

The five most in-demand hybrid cars in 2024 they have been in this order:

-Toyota Corolla

-Toyota Yaris Cross

-Nissan Qashqai

-Toyota C-HR

-Kia Sportage

This is how the vehicle market will look in 2024

The market options for all vehicles, alternatives to gasoline or diesel, have fluctuated very differently throughout 2024. This is how they closed the year.

Electric vehicles (ZERO Label)

For the year as a whole, sales of these vehicles total 65,478 units, 4.2% more than in the same period of the previous year. The cumulative quota for the year is 5.36%.

Plug-in hybrid vehicles (ZERO label)

Sales of plug-in hybrid vehicles totaled 59,707 units in 2024, 5% less than the previous year. The cumulative quota for the year is 4.88%.

Hybrid vehicles (ECO label)

Sales of non-plug-in hybrid vehicles totaled 394,841 units for the year, 28.2% more than the previous year. The share of the total for the year is 32.3%.

Gas vehicles (ECO label)

For the year as a whole, sales of gas vehicles accumulated 35,130 units, 24% more than the previous year. The cumulative quota for the year is 2.87%.

Fuel cell vehicles (ZERO label)

In 2024, 62 new units have been registered, 195% more than the previous year.