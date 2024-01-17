PSV will face Feyenoord next Wednesday in the eighth finals of the TOTO KNVB Cup. On paper, the meeting with FC Twente was not an easy one, but the unapproachable Eindhoven team did not give the visitors any real hope. The score was 3-1 for the leader of the Premier League. Next stop: De Kuip.
Rik Elfrink
Latest update:
23:09
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#PSV #convincingly #puts #Twente #prepare #cup #clash #Feyenoord
Leave a Reply