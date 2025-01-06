Next weekend the first round of the 2024-25 season and the Sevilla FC He has passed his first partial, at least in LaLiga. The elimination of the Copa del Rey against Almería, leader of the Second Division, makes it difficult to look at the improvements of the team led by Xavi García Pimienta with perspective right now.

However, the statistics are clear, Sevilla has more points at this point in the season than in the previous two seasons. This, without bench movements, or ruinous dismissals for the club. Although the Catalan coach has been able to offer some stability to the team, we must not fail to recognize that the group has certain gross deficiencies that the coach does not know how to manage. And no, García Pimienta is not the main problem of Sevilla’s irregularity, but there are games like the one against Almería in which the Catalan has shown that he does not have the resources to turn the game around.

No plan ‘b’

In this first stretch of the season, Sevilla has played several games in which it has taken the lead, but the rival ends up turning the situation around in a few minutes. See against Atlético de Madrid or the cup duel against Almería. The red and white team shows a handful of good minutestakes the lead on the scoreboard, but the disconnection comes and everything is thrown overboard. If that time comes and the rival has some dynamite in the attackthe comeback is assured. At that point in the match is when the coach must know how to read a game and hit the right buttons to get his team back on track and not throw in the towel until the end.

It is true that the team made this summer fell very short and that García Pimienta already made it clear that he needed at least three more players: forward, winger and midfielder. After the defeat in Almería, and with the departure of Valentín Barco confirmed, at least one should be added to that list left back. However, the letter of the Three Wise Men of Catalan is too extensive for Sevilla’s economic capacity right now. The sports management has committed to bringing in a winger and the forward (Juninho) is already on his way. The club is at the expense of seeing the exit moves that can close and continue supporting some more of the team.









When the reinforcements arrive, the coach will have to study his new team a lot this January to have alternatives that will serve as a stimulus when the initial plan begins to falter. That, and reading the games better when they start to get stuck. The Metropolitano match was the clearest example. García Pimienta chose to bring in more defensive players to lock himself in behind and Sevilla completely lost control of the ball, which led to a blushing rout in a few minutes.