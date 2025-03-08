In most cancer cases, early detection is key for the greatest possibilities for treatment and healing. And for this it is important to be attentive to any possible symptom.

According to Gareth NyeProfessor and researcher at the University of Salford, there is a place in your home that is a very important place to be attentive to any early sign: the bathroom.

“The best way to detect anomalies is to understand what is normal for you; in essence, you must control you periodically throughout your life To notice anything abnormal, “says Nye in statements collected by the Mirror.

“It is extremely important that you regularly review your whole body to detect changes. The sooner you realize, It will better be the result if it is something serious. Being active and conscious is your best tool to stay happy and healthy, “adds the doctor.

“There are very few moments during the day you are completely naked, It has time and has access to warm water or a scale. There is a wide range of valuable information that can be consulted while it is in the bathroom, more than anywhere else, “says the expert.

Breast cancer or testicle

“Understand the normal breast operation or testicles It is one of the simplest starting points. It is essential to feel any lump or new growth. Find changes in the shape, size or coloration of breasts and areola, “says Nye.

Skin cancer

“Skin or mole changes are another very common problem that can be easily controlled. You must be attentive to lunar that you have in the body and be attentive to any change in form, size and color. Any new mole, with irregular edges or that are not symmetrical, must be evaluated by a health professional, “he says.

Prostate, intestine and bladder cancer

“When you are in the bathroom, take time to analyze the intestine and the bladder can be key to detecting problems early,” warns the doctor. “It is important to be attentive to The frequency with which he goes to the bathroomas well as observe the quantity, color and consistency of the depositions, “says Nye.

Menstrual problems

“For women, understand What is a normal menstrual period And what is a loss is useful to help detect any change. Blood loss during the menstrual cycle or particularly abundant bleeding can suggest underlying problems. “