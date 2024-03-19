Waiting for the big turning point

The new Formula 1 season has just begun, but in exactly one year we will analyze the first performances of Lewis Hamilton behind the wheel of Ferrari. After an entire F1 career spent at the wheel of Mercedes-powered single-seaters, the seven-time world champion will arrive in Maranello as Charles Leclerc's new teammate.

From Brackley to Maranello

A completely different working environment to those the #44 experienced in Woking with McLaren and in Brackley with the current Mercedes. Many have already advanced their hypotheses on what Hamilton's next experience will be, among those who will see a rebirth at the age of 40 and others who already foresee a failure. Finally, there are those who wanted to give valuable advice to the Mercedes driver, being also of English nationality and having worked for a long time in Maranello.

Hamilton's contribution

It's about Rob Smedley, who was Felipe Massa's track engineer from 2006 to 2013. In addition to being confident that Hamilton will be fully at ease in Ferrari, the 50-year-old suggested other actions to carry out, on and off the track: “I think Lewis will absolutely thrive in that environment – he explained in the Formula for Success podcast – ok, Red Bull has focused on 2024, but if you look at the gap to Ferrari, especially in qualifying in Bahrain, they are right there. Whether or not Lewis in a Ferrari can beat Verstappen today is another question, but he didn't win seven world championships by chance. He succeeded because he is one of the greats of all time. I think someone like Lewis can give Ferrari one or two percentage points more: that's all they need.”

More elements to become a legend

Outside of what Hamilton can bring, Smedley finally added other advice: “He has a duty, towards himself and towards Ferrari, to integrate into the community as much as possible – he continued – if he learns to speak a little Italian they will love him for this reason, but whatever he puts in place, if he puts in 100%, he will get 100%“.