Three and a half decades of “pilgrimage” and complaints to Osakidetza for a mammoplasty in 1989

An aseptic, completely anonymized report from the Legal Advisory Commission of Euskadi (COJUA) reveals the very long journey of a woman, with the initials J., who underwent surgery for bilateral breast hypertrophy in 1989 and who still continues today, three and a half decades later. reporting medical negligence. The conclusion of the opinion, although it is not the end of the process, recommends that the Administration not address the “claim for financial responsibility” and not pay him 90,000 euros, although it also shows that already in 1999 they had to pay him compensation for having been detected. metal fragments” after that original operation.

Osakidetza begins to provide care without doctors in some PACs like the one in Durango in the midst of a wave of flu and COVID-19

The events begin in May 1989, in a young Osakidetza after the health transfer. The Plastic Surgery service of a network hospital that is not required performed a “Skoog technique” to reduce the right breast by 750 grams and the left breast by 600 due to a pathology diagnosed as “bilateral hypertrophy.” Ten years later, in 1999, a control showed an incidence: “In the left breast there is evidence of intramammary surgical material (two small metal pieces, possibly a needle) that is making a granuloma.” Thus, in July of that year those “foreign bodies” had to be removed. She was discharged after 18 days.

Osakidetza performed control mammograms in 2002, in 2010 and in 2015. That year, signs of a “cystic lesion” already appeared in the right breast. There was another review in 2017 and the next one occurred in 2019. Here, “dysplastic breasts, nodule in CSI right breast” was diagnosed. A report prepared three months later again points to the presence of a “foreign body” as a possible cause of these injuries. The patient bounced from consultation to consultation and, finally, in September 2019, “surgical intervention was scheduled” for the right breast.

But they didn’t finish calling him to go into the operating room. There are calls from the woman in January 2020 (two), in July (after the confinement due to COVID-19), in October (another two and with the pre-operative already expired), in January 2021 and also in February. There she reported to her interlocutors in Osakidetza a “worsening.” They gave him a “telephone” appointment with Gynecology for the next day and invited him to go to the Emergency Room to “drain” the pus accumulated in the area. She did not go to the emergency room until a week later and the report, with spelling mistakes, stated that the woman was “very angry” about the delay of “a year and a half” in the operation, although they responded that it was a “benign injury” and that the system was stressed by the pandemic.

Finally, the operation, already the third, was scheduled for March 11, 2021. The biopsies did not “objectify” the presence of “foreign bodies”, as in 1999 and despite previous reports. But the patient’s journey did not end there. The scars from the third intervention generated injuries. She had a “breast infection” and required treatment with antibiotics. In total, between 2019 and 2021, he required “four cycles” of antibiotics due to the pain suffered.

COJUA issues a report on all cases of allegations of possible medical negligence. In this opinion he takes a position against the patient and in favor of the Administration, giving substance to the conclusions of the medical inspectors who reviewed the case. It is noted that after the “removal” of the metallic remains of the left breast in 1999, she was already paid the “timely” compensation, which is not specified. And he adds that there is no basis to admit that there was an “unjustified delay” due to possible lesions in the right breast, which in any case had “no signs of malignancy.”

She, on the other hand, regrets the “pilgrimage she suffered”, “a reductive mammoplasty that led over a period of 32 years to an uninterrupted succession of physical and psychological discomforts and sufferings.” The COJUA regrets that it could have “misled” the idea that there could be a “foreign body” in the right breast, as was confirmed at the time in the left breast when, according to the doctors who followed up, it presented problems. “usual” and “natural” after three decades after a mammoplasty. “Foreign body does not mean the presence of surgical material forgotten due to negligence,” they argue.

Osakidetza assures that it has reduced waiting lists and, at the same time, has cut referrals by 65%



Likewise, he highlights that the “global pandemic” caused justified delays in waiting for surgery. “In the case examined, […] “Although it has been proven that the intervention could have been delayed excessively since it was planned, there is, however, no data or indication that this delay caused a worsening of the patient’s condition or that she required urgent attention for pain,” it is stated. concludes.