Mexico City.- Rodrigo Huescas made the decision to fulfill the European dream with the FC Copenhagen Danishfranchise that paid the termination clause of two million that Cruz Azul stipulated in the contract of the Mexican.

Even so, the cement institution sued the FC Copenhagen before the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA)after the signing of Rodrigo Huescas with the team of Denmarkaccording to information from León Lecanda.

ESPN reporter reported that in Blue Cross They would be upset with the player, for the way he left the team to emigrate abroad in the nascent season.

The same way, Alberto Garcia Aspe—three times world champion with the Mexican National Team (1994, 1998 and 2002)—, in ‘Los Eepecialistas’, a program on ‘Caliente TV’, exploded against Rodrigo Huescas for leaving at 20 years old to FC Copenhagenwith whom he will participate in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.

«He still has a contract with Blue CrossThat’s the problem, this is what many representatives already do, they take them wherever, let’s see what league it is. Denmark“?,” he questioned.

«You are 20 years old, I stay in Blue Crosssought to be in the Mexican teamI seek to be in the worldbut today’s representatives look for anything, they say: “He’s going to play the UEFA champions league”What the hell do I care if he plays? Championsif it is a team that is going to play three games and that’s it,” he said.Beto’ Aspe.

“What good is that to a kid who can be a starter in Blue Crosswho can be champion in Mexicolook for the Mexican team and then at the age of 22 emigrate to Europe to a much more competitive league,” he concluded. Alberto Garcia Aspe.

