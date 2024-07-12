Next Friday, July 12, at 9:05 p.m., the UANL Tigers They will visit the Jalisco stadium to face the Atlas of Guadalajara in the match corresponding to matchday two of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The university students started this semester with a win, and they will try to keep the winning streak going. To do so, they will send their best players onto the field, and in this article, we list the five key players that could be the Tigres vs Atlas game in J2.
Coming in as a substitute, the Mexican winger Ozziel Herrera has shown great things, by virtue of the attack in the feline team. Against his former team: the Rojinegros del Atlas, he could have minutes, either coming in as a substitute, or, why not?, being a starter, replacing Luis Quiñones, who did not look all that good in the match against the Hidrorayos del Necaxa.
For several tournaments now, Tigres has been suffering in the defensive sector. That is why the presence of the experienced Guido Pizarro is of vital importance, in the effort to inject greater stability into the lower part of the field. Against Necaxa he looked good. It is expected that he will maintain his level in the second matchday, against the Rojinegros.
Just as it happened during the management of Miguel: ‘Piojo’ Herrera, Rafael Carioca looks to have, at least at the start, a difficult tournament under the direction of Veljko Paunovic, who needs a player who offers more dynamism than Rafa Carioca has accustomed us to. Against Necaxa, however, he looked good. Can he maintain the level in the second round?
Years will pass and the name of André-Pierre Gignac will continue to come up whenever someone asks about the players to watch out for on Tigres’ team. The Frenchman is synonymous with danger in the opponents’ box. Great things are expected under Paunovic’s technical direction. He already scored on matchday one, from the penalty spot. And although he left the field a bit upset, he is expected to return as a starter this Friday, when Tigres visits Atlas de Guadalajara.
He was the MVP of the 2023 Apertura tournament and also of the 2024 Clausura. Tigres’ top scorer in his first semester defending the colors of the ‘U’. Despite all that, there are those who say that Juan Brunetta was lacking in some games. Without a doubt, one of the most observed during the 2024 Apertura. Surely Paunovic’s scheme will benefit his conditions as a footballer.
