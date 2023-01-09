Garbage collectors in Oss made a very special discovery in their truck this morning. A cat was hiding between the garbage bags. The animal has now been taken to an animal shelter. This is reported by the Animal Ambulance Maasland.

After the garbage men have emptied containers at the Oostwal, they hear something in the back of the car. When one of them looks into the car, he sees the cat sitting among the dirt.

Decent stench

The men drive to the municipal yard and call the animal ambulance. Employees of the animal ambulance free the cat and take it to the vet in Berghem. The animal turns out to be hypothermic and smells bad. With the advice to give it digestible food, the animal is transferred to Animal Shelter Maasland.

There they ensure that the cat comes back to temperature and is washed. The cat is not chipped and the sex of the animal is not yet known. That investigation comes after the cat has 'recovered from this adventure', according to the Animal Ambulance Maasland on Facebook. How the beast ended up in that plight is also unclear, it may have been looking for food.

Cat found in garbage truck in Oss. © Animal Ambulance Maasland



