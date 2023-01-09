It will serve to “follow especially those kids with greater learning difficulties”, but also “the very good ones who maybe get bored in class and need to speed up”: the Minister of Education Giuseppe Valditara announces the arrival from next school year of the tutor teacher in each class.

“He will have to have special training – explains the minister in an interview with Messenger – and also get paid more, will work in team with the other teachers”. Before the reform sees the light in September, specific training courses will gradually be launched for this new educational figure.

The role of the tutor teacher will be essential to accompany the students: in addition to a basic knowledge of the subjects, he will have to be trained in pedagogical and psychological skills. He will have a very delicate task such as helping pupils during their schooling by focusing on their potential, and will help families choose which course of study to follow.

He will not be considered a teacher above the teaching staff, but given the particularly important positions he will be paid more than a normal teacher. There will be at least one per class but, if necessary, even more than one, identified on occasion among the teachers on the staff.

The presence of a tutor also marks a change of pace on the orientation for the choice of high school, a key on which Minister Valditara strikes a lot: “In other words, on the one hand it is necessary that the school knows how to identify the student’s potential, on the other it is it is necessary to retrieve information from the territories in order to know the concrete training and employment prospects. The school must bring out the aptitudes of the children, such as the Socratic art of maieutics”.

Guidance training will also be enhanced for all the other teachers, a topic also envisaged by the Pnrr to combat early school leaving. The data in Italy is alarming: 13.2% of boys between 15 and 19 do not study and do not work. The European average is 9.7%, a threshold that the Ministry would like to approach as soon as possible.