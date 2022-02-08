Mario Simón is going to recover troops for the clash that next Sunday (5:00 p.m., Enrique Roca stadium) will face Javi Motos’ Mar Menor. The coach from Granada, after weeks with problems in footballers called to be starters, will be able to face normally the days before the clash and having almost the entire squad. The only loss of footballers usually starting will be that of Armando, who saw the fifth yellow card in Alicante and will be low due to the accumulation of warnings. The rest will be ready to face another key game in the fight to grab a place to play the ‘playoff’.

Everything indicates that, once the problems of troops at the back are resolved, Athuman, after completing a cycle of cards against Intercity, will once again occupy a position in the midfield. Just like Ganet, who although he does not have any physical discomfort after returning from the African Cup, the coaching staff decided to rest him last Sunday. So if nothing goes wrong this week, the grana team’s engine room will be made up of Athuman, Ganet and Julio Gracia, who performed at a high level in the match against Siviero’s team.

Another of the undisputed starters who could return to the starting eleven is Alberto López, who is in the last phase of recovery from a sprained ankle that prevented him from being in Marchamalo, against Recreativo Granada and Intercity. The defender from Granada trained yesterday outside the group but from tomorrow he could exercise normally and with the rest of his teammates. However Madrigal, his replacement, performed at a high level in Alicante and could repeat in the starting team.

Drenthe wants to debut



The one who could have a few minutes against the Mar Menor is Drenthe, who yesterday also trained at a high level with his teammates. The footballer, who has gotten along well in the locker room, is in the last phase of recovery from an ankle injury that has kept him out since the end of December. Inoussa and Héctor Martínez, new signings, could also debut in grana.