Mario Simón, in his work office located in the Enrique Roca stadium. / VICENTE VICENS / AGM

Murcia has added 24 points in the last eight games. He only conceded 3 goals.

times has Serna kept a clean sheet in 20 games played so far.

THE KEYS 1 Balance:

After the defeat against Hércules and the tidal wave that followed, Simón did not alter his plans and his football idea.

2 Model:

In fact, they continued betting on the 4-3-3, with a populated midfield and the non-negotiable bet on the ball.

3 Work:

Simón is a hard worker, an analyst of the data on the performance of his players and his rivals, whom he watches over.

4 Solidarity:

He is direct and sincere with his players and at the same time demanding. Take care of your wardrobe. The players are with him and there is a very united group. See also Mario Simón passes a demanding section

Although he is direct and does not dodge any questions, Mario Simón is not one of those who leave big headlines in the press room. He also harangues the Grana fans from their social networks