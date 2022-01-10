The NFT marketplace from GameStop it is not yet operational but the announcement alone was enough for to raise the value of the shares by 20% of the company on the stock exchange.

For those who don’t know what we’re talking about, a few days ago GameStop created its Ethereum blockchain-based NFT trading platform, starting to recruit creators to fill the shelves of this digital platform. According to the sources of CNBC, GameStop is also making deals with various partners for create games and objects for the marketplace, including cosmetic items such as character and weapon skins.

When news of GameStop’s NFT marketplace became public, the company’s shares rose 20%, a sign that many investors saw potential in GameStop’s choice to enter this new frontier of the digital market. A similar situation also occurred with Square Enix, which saw its shares rise 8% after CEO Matsuda’s statements on metaverses, NFTs and blockchains.

GameStop, the provisional page of its market for NFT

“NFT” is a term that is becoming more and more widespread in the gaming industry, despite being frowned upon by many players, who consider the sale of non-fungible tokens in video games to be irrelevant and potentially harmful. On the contrary, many industry giants seem intent on investing in this new frontier, such as Ubisoft which created the Quartz platform, while some developers are creating games fundamentally based on NFT and blockchain, such as Legacy, the new management software by Peter Molyneux that allows you to buy virtual land, start businesses and trade between players based on a new cryptocurrency, the LegacyCoin.