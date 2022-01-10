One of the founders and organizers of the Woodstock Music Festival, Michael Lang, has died. About it informs The Sun.

The man died at the age of 78 at the Sloan Cancer Center in New York. Lang’s family spokesman Michael Paniotta said the cause of death was a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Michael Lange was born on December 11, 1944 in Brooklyn. He started organizing concerts in the late 1960s. His first big event was the 1968 Miami Pop Festival, which was attended by Jimi Hendrix and Frank Zappa. In 1969, Lange teamed up with promoters John Roberts, Joel Rosenman, and Artie Kornfeld to host the four-day Woodstock Festival, which became one of the most important events in the cultural life of the United States of that era.

It is known that Lang wanted to host the anniversary festival in 2019, but due to lack of financial support, the event had to be canceled.