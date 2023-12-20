We are now very close to Christmas and therefore the promotions will soon be available Advent Calendar of the GameStop they will end. Today, December 20thwe find several games published by Electronic Arts on offer, including EA Sports FC 24.
You can view all active discounts at this address. As usual, we remind you that the Advent Calendar offers change every day, offering new games at a discount until 25 December 2023. Consequently, if you are interested in one or more of the titles below, we suggest you hurry, as they will be available promotion only until midnight of today.
Sports titles and more with today's offers
As mentioned at the beginning, there is also one of the offers on the GameStop Calendar for December 20th EA Sports FC 24offered at the price of 49.98 euros on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series .
Staying on the topic of sports games, today's promotions also offer EA Sports UFC 5 for PS5 for 54.98 euros and WRC for 29.98 euros, in both cases with a discount of 15 euros compared to the standard price. Completely changing genre, Immortals of Aveum is available for 29.98 euros, 40 euros less than the recommended price.
Today's offers also include the Turtle Bleach Recon wired controller for Xbox for 25.98 euros and theSades Spirits headset in various colors for 16.98 euros, against the standard 29.98 euros.
