A Schumacher-style Verstappen

With 19 successes in 22 grands prix, Max Verstappen he partially rewrote the Formula 1 record book. A book that in many entries still bears Michael's name Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, and many are wondering if and when the Dutchman will also update the most prestigious records, such as the number of titles, victories or pole positions. Maybe it's because in the rivalry with Hamilton all the differences (characteristic and technical) between the two drivers emerged, but if a strong comparison must be made, Schumacher seems to be the most suitable yardstick, considering the systematic demolition of his teammate and that sporting cannibalism inherent to the two. The president of F1 Stefano also holds this opinion Sundayswhich saw Schumacher up close in Ferrari.

Domenicali's words

“Our sport is always characterized by cycles, linked by a combination of a very strong car and an extraordinary driver. With Verstappen – despite him being very young – we saw a mature driver in race and qualifying management, he reminds me of Schumacher in his approach of leaving nothing to anyonedespite the dominance“, this is Domenicali's comment a Rai Radio 1.

“Max won the constructors' title alone. And the team is also a similarity, very organized. It is no coincidence that winning cycles are linked to a context with men and technologies that go hand in hand. The budget cap will shorten these cycles. In Abu Dhabi in qualifying we had 20 cars in one second. The operating context today should allow us to significantly reduce these cycles”.

The Meribel incident

Ten years have now passed since December 29, 2013, when the German champion's life changed forever due to a terrible accident on the snows of Meribel. Domenicali recalled those moments: “It seems like yesterday, these are episodes that change your life like a sliding door. Out of respect for him and his family we must stay close to him, this difficult situation remains on a human level. Certain investigations carried out after ten years have a relative value“; she concluded by referring to the documentary by ARD. “What is between me and the family remains private, but living like this for ten years is something you would never wish even on your worst enemy.“.