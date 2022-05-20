The chain Gamestop launched its platform for NFT with perfect timing, that is, just as the market is collapsing after the bursting of the speculative bubble which led to a 92% drop in sales and an 88% decrease in active wallets since November 2021.

In short, the reasons for the collapse are rising interest rates that are strangling the poorest and making rich investors more cautious, as well as the low interest of the mass public. Despite this, Gamestop has decided to go ahead with its proposal, launching a practically empty sitewaiting for it to be filled with NFTs to buy and exchange, first of which those of the Immutable X Gaming collection.

Of course, it remains to be understood how Gamestop believes it can act in a market in full crisis. As already mentioned, the general public has shown itself to be completely disinterested in the purchase of NFT, of which it does not perceive any real value. In fact, many do not understand why they should spend money on procedurally generated digital images of ugly monkeys that anyone can save themselves on their PC and replicate as they wish. What else does Gamestop have in store?