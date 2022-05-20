Animals The owner watched calmly from the side as his dog almost scratched Hanna Wang’s butterfly dog ​​to death: “I went into shock and started crying.”

The owners of Simba have not reached the owner of the dog that attacked him. Reaching is made more difficult by the owner giving the wrong name and number.

Second dog Puri from Kuopio Hanna Wangin23, Simba dog so badly that the dog was close to die.

“It was awful,” Wang says.

“I don’t know what I would have done if I had been alone in the situation.”

It was Easter Sunday night when Wang left to run Simba with her boyfriend. Simba is a 7-year-old Papillon or butterfly dog.

Simba is Wang’s parents’ dog, but it was acquired while Wang was still living in his childhood home. At Easter, the dog was in treatment with him.

Jogging trio headed towards the port area of ​​the city. The route passed K-Market. In front of the store, at the dog park, a woman was standing with her dog. The dog was the same size at the withers as Simba, perhaps a dachshund or a mixed breed, Wang guesses.

“I thought the dog was probably hooked up so we would normally walk past. Simba is good in overtaking situations, it didn’t bark or provoke another dog. ”

The next moment, Wang saw from his side-eye how the woman’s dog ran towards the trio and was stuck in Simba’s neck in seconds.

“I was shocked and couldn’t do anything. Luckily my boyfriend reacted, grabbed the dog and we got the dogs apart. ”

Wang was surprised that the owner of the other dog did not seem to react properly in any way.

“The woman walked slowly to us. Along the way, he didn’t command his dog, shouted by name, or denied it, ”he describes.

The woman also did not apologize for what had happened.

“ “I went straight into shock and started crying.”

“Since Simba had a wound, of course, it didn’t let me touch and investigate how it went. Simba scolded me a little, and the woman said that your dog is so aggressive towards you. ”

Wang says in the situation that he concluded that Simba is in shock and wants to get away from another dog. So the trio continued their journey towards the port. However, Wang quickly noticed that Simba was splitting red among his black and white fur.

“I just went into shock and started crying,” Wang says.

The boyfriend called the vet’s emergency room and went to get the woman’s contact information. He got the woman’s name and phone number.

Trio took a taxi to the vet. Wang and her boyfriend waited from nine in the evening until midnight when Simba’s wound was cleansed and quilted under anesthesia. The skin of the small dog’s neck was torn almost from ear to ear. A five-centimeter-long wound required seven stitches. In order for the tissue fluid to drain as the wound healed, a plastic tube or drain was placed on the wound. It stuck to the left side of the neck and looked barren, Wang describes.

After the operation, Simba ate NSAIDs for four days and a week of antibiotics. After a week the tube was removed and a week later the stitches.

“Simba fought for his life,” Wang says.

The dog’s condition improved. The wound healed and the hair began to grow. There were no infections.

“In the beginning, anesthesia and medication made the dog more passive. When the course of antibiotics was over, Simba started playing with toys again. ”

Wang was excited about how the jogs were going. Does Simba bark at other dogs or is aggressive?

“Nothing like that came. I am very proud of our little dog. ”

A week after the hospital trip, Wang wore a tube scarf for Simba to protect the wound from getting dirty.

Later it turned out that the owner of the other dog had given the wrong name and number. Wang and his family tried to find a woman using Facebook’s Kuopio bus radio. The owner did not register, but one group member gave a good hint.

“But it wasn’t the same type. We haven’t found a woman yet. ”

On Easter Monday, Wang and his family filed a criminal complaint. The family is hopeful as the woman may have been recorded on the cameras of the store.

Wang believes a woman should take responsibility for her actions.

“He didn’t hold on to his dog and that’s why it happened. Yes, he is responsible for paying the veterinary bills and other expenses. ”

The price for Sunday’s emergency bridge was estimated at at least 600 euros. In addition, money and time and effort have gone into it when the family has tried to find a woman and deal with the police and the vet.

“Even if the amount is less than a thousand euros, it still feels in the student’s wallet.”

Fear and in addition to concern, the incident has caused outrage. Why did an adult decide to lie about their information?

“It seems that he has also deliberately infuriated us in that way.”

Wang emphasizes that Simbahan is completely innocent of pain and suffering.

“The dog is very dear to many, its own family member. It felt like someone had hurt their own brother. ”

In return, Facebook received support. The text shared by the family in the group received a lot of healing wishes for Simba, some encouraged me to look for a woman and some shared their own experiences.

“A few said their dogs had to be killed in a similar situation.”