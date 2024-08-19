Sydney Sweeneand will return to Marvel again after the failure of Madam Web, this time she will join the MCU in the new Spider-Man movie playing Felicia Hardy, alias Black Cat.

It is quite likely that we will see Sydney Sweeney star on the big screen alongside Tom Holland in the fourth installment of Spider-Man, as according to anonymous sources at the company, talks are already underway with the actress, who seems to be quite happy to participate in the project.

As we know, the American actress is having great success in Hollywood, since after great roles like the ones she had in Euphoria either Anyone But Youit is obvious that he is now aiming for the top. Fans and the press can already imagine the face of Sydney Sweeney in Black Cat, so now it’s almost entirely up to Marvel to make this dream a reality.

We also recommend you read: Everything we know about Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

What will be the plot of Spider-Man 4 and when will it come out?

The truth is that the appearance of Sydney Sweeney as Black Cat in the next Spider-Man film is a mystery, as Kevin Feige is still in talks to reach an agreement on the plot of the wall-crawler’s film, since Sony wants to create a multiversal experience while Marvel Studios prefers to send the story in a more grounded direction, telling of Spidey’s more street-wise adventures.

Until these two studios come to an agreement, we won’t know what will really happen with the character that Sweeney intends to play, since we doubt that they could properly adapt the character in a multiversal film.

“We have the best in the business working to achieve whatever the story may be, but until we figure it out, we have a legacy to protect. The third film was so special in so many ways that we need to make sure we get it right.” Tom Holland said about Spider-man 4.

Spider-Man 4 is originally set to come out in 2025, but because of these disagreements we’ll likely end up waiting until 2026, with this 4-5 year gap being the longest wait we’ve ever had to endure between one Spider-Man movie and another in the MCU.

Tell us, what do you think about Sydney Sweeney playing Black Cat? Share it with us through our channel Discordyou can also follow us on Google News so you don’t miss any of our news.