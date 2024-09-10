Minister replaces Alexandre de Moraes from September 29; mandate lasts 1 year

The Minister of STF (Federal Supreme Court) Cristiano Zanin will be the next president of the Court’s 1st Chamber. He will take office on September 29, 2024, replacing Alexandre de Moraes, who has been in office since last year.

The election for president is protocolary and was defined unanimously during the Class session this Tuesday (10.Sep.2024). The term of office lasts 1 year, until 2025.

Zanin should have been president of the Class in 2023, following the rotation of seniority. However, he gave up his place to Moraes so that he could organize his cabinet and assume the presidency only this year.

At the time, in September 2023, Zanin had just arrived at the Court. He was appointed by the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) on June 1 and took office in August of the same year.

ZANIN THANKS

The minister thanked his colleagues for the election and praised his predecessor. “It is a great pleasure, an honor, to be elected president of this first class. It is a huge challenge to succeed Your Excellency, who presided over this class with great competence and determination during this last year.”he stated.

In addition to Zanin and Moraes, the group is made up of ministers Luiz Fux, Cármen Lúcia and Flávio Dino.