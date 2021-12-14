Playstation has announced that the PS5 and DualSense controllers will get new colors from January 2022.

In addition to Midnight Black, White and Cosmic Red, the accessories will be available in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple. The PlayStation 5 console will receive covers in the same colors.

+Four out of five service activities are down in October versus September

The price of the controls in the United States will be US$74.99 (about R$420) at the brand’s store. The covers are pre-ordered from US$54.99 (R$308). Brazil is not yet on the list of countries that will receive the new products.

The post Games: PS5 and DualSense gain new colors and covers first appeared in ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#Games #PS5 #DualSense #colors #covers #ISTOÉ #MONEY