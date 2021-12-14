Formula 1 | Max Verstappen drove Abu Dhabi’s last round of cramp on his leg – “It was unbearable”

The Dutchman had to endure two more long straight legs outstretched after passing Lewis Hamilton.

Max Verstappen the final lap on Abu Dhabi’s F1 track looked outwardly a masterful performance. The young world champion coldly passed Lewis Hamilton and held him behind in a nerve-wracking thriller.

However, the round that brought the World Championship title was full of pain inside the car, Verstappen said in the F1 series in an interview.

“I was so close to winning, and then in the final round, my leg was hit with a terrible cramp. I just bit my teeth and drove the gas to the bottom. It was really painful, ”Verstappen said.

After arriving Past Hamilton, the Dutchman had to endure two more long straight legs outstretched. After that, going a little easier.

“After the ninth bend, I was happy as the pace slowed down. I was able to lift my leg off the gas a little earlier because the cramp was unbearable. But in the end, it all added to the competition. ”

In the final bend, Verstappen still caused palpitations for Red Bull fans as the stern of his car began to slip. However, the young man kept the job in his glove and drove to the checkered flag first.