Despite not having major releases, the selection of Xbox GamePass which will be available in the first half of November is very worthwhile and, to the delight of many, the games that will leave this service in the next few days are not part of the required service titles.

On this occasion, Two Football Manager games and a number of small experiences will leave Xbox Game Pass in the coming days.

November 8th:

–Soccer Manager 2022 (PC)

–Football Manager 2022 Xbox Edition (Cloud, Console and PC)

November 15

–Art of Rally (Cloud, Console and PC)

–fae tactics (Cloud, Console and PC)

–Next Space Rebel (Cloud, Console and PC)

–One Step from Eden (Cloud, Console and PC)

–supraland (Cloud, Console and PC)

As you can see, Xbox Game Pass does not lose part of what makes it special this month, something that will make more than one person happy. While the removal of Football Manager might disappoint a couple of people, new versions of these titles are coming these days. In related topics, you can check the list of news here.

Via: Xbox