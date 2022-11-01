The tycoon, who has just bought the social network for about 44 billion dollars, envisages the revolution that should put all users more or less on the same level

The paid blue check, Elon Musk’s latest idea for Twitter. The tycoon, who has just bought the social network for about 44 billion dollars, with a tweet (obviously) promises the revolution that should put all users more or less on the same level. “The current Twitter system of gentlemen and peasants for who has or does not have a blue tick is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $ 8 a month, ”Musk writes. Basically, according to Mr Tesla, those who want to be checked as a verified user will have to pay. The price may vary from country to country based on purchasing power. The blue check will be included in a sort of package: “You will also get priority in replies, mentions and searches, all essential to avoid spam and scams. Ability to post long videos and audios. Advertising halved “.

Read also

The paid blue check is a theme that Musk has also discussed with illustrious users. The initial hypothesis of a $ 20-a-month subscription, for example, did not appeal to Stephen King. “$ 20 a month for my blue tick? Fuck each other, they should pay me ”, the unenthusiastic tweet of the writer. “We have to pay the bills somehow – Musk replies-. Twitter cannot rely solely on advertising. How about $ 8? “. Approved, apparently.