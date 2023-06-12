Millonarios lost against Boyacá Chicó and left their presence in the League final on hold. The Bogotá team, which still depends on itself, fell surprisingly 1-2 and left everything to define itself on the last date.

Alberto Gamero, coach of the albiazul team, he did not hide his sadness at the result, but he sent a message of optimism for what is to come: the game against Medellín.

Alberto Gamero: “You have to turn the page”

Photo: Gaston Britos. efe

“The first goal comes from a loss of the ball from us and they catch us from behind, badly off. We faced a good team, Chicó is strong here, we went ahead and we didn’t know how to handle the result, they scored two goals very quickly, There was no time to compose and later we played against it, despair was ours, not theirs. Chico did know how to handle the result. We have another opportunity on Saturday, to seek a place in the final”, said Gamero about the result this Sunday.

“Our dressing room is sad, the whole group is sad and that’s good, that the group feels that today we lost a chance to go to the final. But the team is whole and we depend on ourselves, we have to turn the page. What happened today, that we are facing a good team, is not going to erase the possibility of Saturday ”, he added about what happened and what is to come.

“An apology to the fans who accompanied Tunja and wanted the final (…) First, congratulate our fans, and second, what I can do is apologize to the fans who filled the stadium and accompanied us, even though we did not qualify,” Gamero said about the support of the fans in Tunja .

“What we do we train, we plan it, there were 15 minutes left when we were losing and we looked at that. Chicó was not attacking us much, he had possession of the ball, we took the risk. A midfielder, two interiors and three forwards with different lanes. Luis Carlos Ruiz had one, Leonardo Castro had another and we couldn’t tie the game”he concluded.

More news

SPORTS