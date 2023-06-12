The “Air Defender 23” exercise will continue until June 23 and will include about 250 military aircraft from 25 NATO member and partner countries, including Japan and Sweden, a candidate for NATO membership.

Up to 10,000 people are taking part in these exercises, which aim to enhance interoperability and protect against drones and cruise missiles in the event of an attack on cities, airports or ports located on the Atlantic lands.

The idea of ​​the exercise was launched in 2018 in response to Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, although it does not target “any party” specifically, said General Ingo Gerharz, commander of the German Air Force, while introducing the exercise.

He stressed that NATO is determined to defend “every inch” of its territory, adding, “We are a defensive alliance and these maneuvers were planned on this basis.”

But these maneuvers are also meant to send a message, especially to Russia, US Ambassador to Germany Amy Guttmann told the press, “I would be very surprised if no leader in the world noticed what this shows in terms of the spirit of this alliance and what the strength of this alliance means, and that Includes Putin,” referring to the Russian president.

“By coordinating together, we multiply our strength,” Guttmann added.

The maneuvers will also include operational and tactical training, especially in Germany and also in the Czech Republic, Estonia and Latvia.