For years everyone was saying it and finally it happened, Microsoft took away the now obsolete Live Gold and integrated it into the family Game Passwith a cleaning operation that recalls the merger between PS Now and the old PS Plus. It is mostly a name change with small modifications, to bring everything together under a better known and more appreciated name.

More precisely, Live Gold will become Game Pass Core and will eliminate Games With Gold (those already redeemed will remain yours, don’t worry) in favor of a limited catalog of about 25 games taken from the complete Game Pass catalog. It will also continue to offer access to online features and selected offers. The price is €6.99 for one month and €59.99 for one year. Live Gold subscribers will automatically get Game Pass Core.

It is a appreciable changegiven that the only “loss” is Games With Gold which for too long has given the impression of being a space for Game Pass waste, with titles of not always very high quality and above all never recent.

However, there is a problem with all this, as indicated by the analyst Matt Piscatella: the list of Game Pass proposals is starting to get a bit complicated to navigate if you are new to the gaming world.