For years everyone was saying it and finally it happened, Microsoft took away the now obsolete Live Gold and integrated it into the family Game Passwith a cleaning operation that recalls the merger between PS Now and the old PS Plus. It is mostly a name change with small modifications, to bring everything together under a better known and more appreciated name.
More precisely, Live Gold will become Game Pass Core and will eliminate Games With Gold (those already redeemed will remain yours, don’t worry) in favor of a limited catalog of about 25 games taken from the complete Game Pass catalog. It will also continue to offer access to online features and selected offers. The price is €6.99 for one month and €59.99 for one year. Live Gold subscribers will automatically get Game Pass Core.
It is a appreciable changegiven that the only “loss” is Games With Gold which for too long has given the impression of being a space for Game Pass waste, with titles of not always very high quality and above all never recent.
However, there is a problem with all this, as indicated by the analyst Matt Piscatella: the list of Game Pass proposals is starting to get a bit complicated to navigate if you are new to the gaming world.
Game Pass Core: a bit “complex”?
The “problem” is that Game Pass Core offers a very important feature for many gamers: access to online. For those who just want to play a game of FIFA (sorry, EA Sports FC) and the Call of Duty premium of the year, this is the right subscription.
Compared to other levels, however, it is a bit strange that the “standard” Game Pass for consoles offers more games but without online access. Previously, the Gold and Game Pass division was much clearer: the former is used for online, the latter for accessing the catalog, with the Ultimate adding the two. Now, however, the division of packages is unclear.
be clear, it is not impossible to understandwe don’t believe that most of the public is dumb and unable to do an online search, but it is certain that for those who don’t get informed and simply play from time to time it could be a bit boring to understand exactly what they need.
However, this strange structure has a clear goal: make Game Pass Ultimate even more interesting. With PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now we have seen that while many were not interested in subscribing to two services at the same time, with the merger of the two subscriptions and the creation of PS Plus Premium, some decided to subscribe to the latter anyway because PS Plus is appreciated and they simply want the best version of the service they already use. The same in our opinion (and Microsoft’s opinion, in our opinion) will happen with Game Pass Ultimate.
