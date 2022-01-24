Bafoussam (DPA)

The Gambia team qualified for the quarter-finals of the African Nations Cup, after beating Guinea 1-0, during the match that brought them together today in the round of 16 in the tournament.

The Gambia team owes this victory to its player Musa Barrow, who scored the game’s only goal in the 71st minute.

The Gambia team ended the match with ten men after Youssoufa Njie was sent off in the 87th minute for receiving a second yellow card, and Ibrahima Konte of Guinea received a red card in the third minute of overtime for the match.

The Gambia team advanced to this round, after finishing second in the group, with 7 points, while the Guinean team advanced to this round after finishing second in the second group after collecting four points.

The Gambia team will meet in the quarter-finals with the winner of the match between Cameroon and Jerez Al-Qamar.