The general secretary of the national PP, Cuca Gamarra, showed the “pride” of her party for the investiture of Fernando López Miras, “a president who is very clear about what it is to serve the citizens and who always puts the interest of his Community before above their particular and political interest”.

Gamarra accompanied Fernando López Miras in the second session of the investiture debate in which he was re-elected. The popular leader stressed that “with this result, the Popular Party will be in charge of the government of the Region of Murcia and what this means for each and every one of the citizens of the Region of Murcia, who will be able to continue having to a solvent president.

He defended that this coalition government with Vox gives “stability and the possibility of continuing to grow from an economic point of view, also from a social point of view and defending and guaranteeing equality for all citizens of the Region of Murcia.”

He stressed the “backing and support” of the party who has shown, during the years that he has already been president, that “he is a great public servant and a great president for all the citizens of the Region of Murcia and that he will continue to be so ».

Finally, he stressed that López Miras “has known how to prioritize, from responsibility, the importance of stability for the citizens of this region.”