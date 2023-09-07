The duels of Monza

Those that certainly were not lacking in the last GP of Italy were the track battles. Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc made the red tide have fun with duels to the limit for the first four positions throughout the whole of the Monza race. Sainz in particular was the absolute protagonist from this point of view, first taking turns challenging the Dutch champion, then Checo and finally his Ferrari teammate. In the first two duels, the Iberian had to raise the white flag, thanks to the excessive difference in performance between the RB19 and the SF-23, while in the ‘red derby’ he was able to get the better of Leclerc.

Challenge for second place

However, Sainz’s ‘duels’ did not end with the checkered flag. In fact, just after the race, in the retro-podiumthe Ferrari #55 was the protagonist of a interesting question and answer with Perez. The Mexican challenged Sainz for aexcessive aggression shown in defense in the direct challenge that had seen the two opposites for second position. The Red Bull standard-bearer directly challenged the 28-year-old from Madrid with a certainty tendency to move just before the approach to braking.

This type of behavior was evidently not appreciated by Perez, who pointed it out to the Ferrari driver in a chat immortalized by the F1 cameras before getting on the podium. Sainz, however, kept the point, ‘explaining’ the regulation to Perez and reminding him that the prohibition is linked to movement ‘during’ the braking phase and not before. A discussion that then ended with Sainz’s admission that he ran out of battery in the last phase of the duel. This situation too, in addition to the higher speed, certainly helped Perez in the decisive overtaking that arrived six laps from the end.

The Perez-Sainz dialogue

Perez: “You were moving late huh [in frenata]?”

Sainz: “I was moving late but in time, Checo! I moved a bit”.

Perez: “You moved right before you hit the brakes.”

Sainz: “But not when braking. The rule says you can’t do it under braking. You know it?”.

Perez: “Yes”.

Sainz: “It doesn’t say ‘before’. I moved before braking and then I went to brake”.

Sainz: “But you have passed me well.”

Perez: “You didn’t have any more battery, right?”.

Sainz: “Yes”.