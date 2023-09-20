In Italy, “leaving aside the political decision-making aspect, which is not up to the pharmacist, if the regulatory evolution were to go in this direction – that is, the progestin-only contraceptive pill became a drug that can be dispensed without a prescription (Sop) – I believe there would be all the bases to give the pharmacist this task”. Achille Gallina Toschi, president of Federfarma Emilia Romagna and national councilor of the same Federation of pharmacy owners, said this to Adnkronos, commenting on the recent green light from the American Medicines Agency (Fda) for the sale of the first pill without a medical prescription contraceptive, based on progestin only (norgestrel).

“There are all the tools, certainly to be expanded, especially on the training aspect – he continues – to ensure that the pharmacist can have a fundamental role in this activity. Since 2008 we have been delivering urgent medicines without a prescription. With the pandemic they have been recognized the pharmacist has many roles, the most important being vaccination after, obviously, training by the Higher Institute of Health (ISS). Given adequate training and, making use of tools that are absolutely already available, such as the network present among all the pharmacies, between pharmacies and general practitioners and through the electronic health record (EHR) – adds Gallina Toschi – I believe that the pharmacist can absolutely, on the one hand, advise the patient and, on the other, always keep the doctor updated prescriber, through the ESF, of the delivery of the drug”.

The sale of the progestin pill without a medical prescription, “as happens in New Zealand – recalls Gallina Toschi – in the United Kingdom and, starting from 2024, also in the United States as recently approved by the American FDA, opens up new scenarios. But certainly the reference country, for us, is the United Kingdom both in terms of proximity and characteristics. That is the system to refer to in this regulatory evolution on the subject of contraception, also in relation to the pharmacist’s activity”.

Consultancy on issues related to sexual and reproductive health and, in general, on contraception, is already part of the pharmacist’s activities. “I am thinking for example – underlines the expert – of the activity carried out in the delivery of the emergency contraceptive drug which was authorized a few years ago in Italy, of the many activities carried out on the occasion of AIDS days, on the use of In fact – reiterates Gallina Toschi – the pharmacist already has a relationship with patients on this type of issue, both on contraception with the use of a condom and in the event of an event requiring emergency contraception. to expand training for the delivery of the progestin pill without a prescription. The tools are there – reflects the Federfarma advisor – During the pandemic, the ISS trained online, in 3-4 months, around 8 thousand pharmacists in vaccinations. Certainly the tools technologies are there, just think of the electronic health record that allows dialogue with the patient and the doctor”.

On the part of pharmacies “there is always a willingness to support the Health Service – underlines Gallina Toschi – in whatever evolution there is, in favor of the patient. Evidence of this is the activities carried out during the pandemic, with swabs and above all vaccines. The decision is not up to us, but if there is an evolution in this sense, with the characteristics that the Ministry of Health wants to prepare – he concludes – the pharmacies will give their availability”.