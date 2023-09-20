The ‘Spanish football team’ brand will now designate both teams equally, the men’s and women’s teams, a novelty that represents “a change in concept and the recognition that football is football, no matter who practices it,” reported the president of the federation’s managing committee (RFEF), Pedro Rocha.

We do not need, on any medium, to differentiate the brands of both teams

Until now, the women’s team was designated as “women’s soccer.” The logo and brand of the Spanish soccer team, two years old, will be the common denominator for the men’s and women’s national teams, and it will do so evenly, with both teams having a star as world champions.

“We do not need, on any medium, to differentiate the brands of both teams,” added Pedro Rocha.

“Depending on the context, depending on the images that accompany the logo, it is perfectly understood whether we are referring to our champions or our champions,” adds the leader.

The president of the manager considers that “language builds us as a society” and making it clear that the two teams are equal “also allows us to move towards a more egalitarian conception of football.” Along these lines, the women’s competitions organized by the RFEF will be further explored, the organization added.

The meetings held last morning by the players of the Spanish team, the RFEF and the Higher Sports Council (CSD), which They ended the permanence of the footballers in the call for the Nations League (with the exceptions of Mapi León and Patri Guijarro), resulted in a commitment to “immediate changes” in the RFEF in its treatment of women’s football and the creation of a tripartite commission to monitor the decisions made.

With information from EFE

