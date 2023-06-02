Genoa – «Professor Zangrillo says he went to dinner with one of the most experienced executives in Italian football? So it’s not me, he got the wrong person ». Adrian Galliani, 79 years old on July 30th, remains serious but then can’t resist. «He said that person’s name was Adriano? So maybe he wasn’t wrong… Alberto is a great friend, he saved my life three years ago and I will never forget it. They hospitalized me with a very strong form of Covid, he decided not to intubate me and it was the choice that allowed me to still be here today. I’m not a doctor but I can’t help remembering that my friend Marco Bogarelli he was intubated and didn’t make it. I owe him my life, this is the truth», Galliani is moved, thinking back to those days of battle for life at San Raffaele during the pandemic of 2020 and 2021.

Then attention returns to the present, to football, the great passion of both. «Between 1986 and 2017, the years in which I was CEO of Milan and President Berlusconi led the Rossoneri club to many victories, many of the people close to him became Milan fans. Two have kept their faith: Professor Zangrillo, who has always been from Genoa; I, who was born a fan of Monza and I managed to realize the dream I had since I was a child, to bring him to Serie A for the first time”.

The pride of one’s origins, in a football that changes rapidly and with capital arriving more and more from abroad. «I believe that the sense of belonging is something very important. It is for Monza, with me and the Captain Pesina.

It is for Genoa, with Zangrillo who was born in Genoa and has been a Genoese since he was a child. Properties are fundamental, without Berlusconi’s experience and strength Monza would not have been able to rise to Serie A. But I believe that the sense of belonging plays a very important role, even in today’s football». Also on the pitch: at Genoa see Criscito or Sturaro.

Sturaro and Criscito with the B

For Zangrillo it will be the first real championship as president of the Serie A team, two years ago he became president only during the current season. A new experience, after a life as a simple fan and above all as a professor and hospital manager. «He is a very intelligent person and I am convinced that capable people can do any job, succeeding at their best. And of course it also applies to Zangrillo, who will be an excellent president. At the time of Milan we decided to entrust the bench to Bagswho had never coached in Serie A, e we know the successes he has had. And this year with Monza we thought of Palladino, another coach who had never coached in Serie A. One Monday morning I asked him: “Raffaele, can you feel it?”. If you have heard it and the results have been seen.’



Zangrillo celebrates Genoa’s return to Serie A on 6 May

Genoa also bet on a coach who came from the Primavera, Alberto Gilardino. «Another Alberto that I know very well and that I had for several years at Milan. I would have let him play in the final in Athens, but Ancelotti preferred him to Inzaghi who then scored twice. But Gila scored that goal against Manchester in that match that took us to the final. How many beautiful memories…».

For some time now, the managing director has also joined the dinners with Zangrillo Andres Blazquez: «We’ve already met five or six times, I met a very smart person and I have great respect for him. Genoa has a very important management structure, I know them very well too Alexander Galleni».

The market is upon us, Genoa and Monza could conclude some deals, between incoming and outgoing players. “I don’t rule it out, if there is the possibility we will address the issue but we haven’t talked about it so far,” underlines Galliani, who is enjoying Monza’s first season in Serie A, with the record already conquered of the best performance by a newly promoted .

«I am very proud of it, in its history Monza had never been in Serie A and now it is experiencing very beautiful emotions. Genoa also returns to Serie A but we are talking about a club that in the last 16 years has done one year in Serie B and 15 in Serie A. It is a Serie A club, not a newly promoted one like Monza was. I am convinced that Genoa will do wellZangrillo and Blazquez are guarantees».