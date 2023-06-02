Biden trips and falls on stage, video

US President Joe Biden tripped and fell to the ground while attending the U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Graduation Ceremony, Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The 80-year-old president got to his feet quickly, leaning on one knee, and immediately helped by three people who accompanied him to his seat. As he was being helped, Biden pointed to something behind him, as if to show something that had tripped him.

