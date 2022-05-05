Another heavyweight from the Albinegro locker room, Álex Gallar, stressed this Thursday that the work of coach Luis Carrión is “fantastic” and that “everyone would want to be trained” by the Catalan. The Cartagena footballer made these statements in key weeks that will decide the continuity of the coach, whose contract ends on June 30, on the bench at the Cartagonova stadium. Other important players of the team, such as the scorer Rubén Castro and the organizer De Blasis, have previously emphasized Carrión’s good work this season.

Gallar also recalled that group management is “spectacular” because “all” of his teammates have had the opportunity to be starters, feel confident and play regularly. “No one can speak ill of him.” The Albinegro winger settled the questions about the coach, recalling that his game proposal is “brave”, the one that “all the fans would want” and that for him it has been a “pride” to compete in this way, especially in the matches at Cartagonova .

The Catalan soccer player from Efesé will end his second assignment at the club on June 30. He belongs to Girona until 2023 and he will have to go there in the summer until his future is resolved. Gallar advanced that his personal objective is “to play as high up as possible, if it is in the First Division, delighted and if not, then we will see.” He is currently one of the players with the highest quality in Cartagena, but also one of the most intermittent due to his muscle injuries.

The footballer has missed nearly twenty games in just one year for this reason. In Ponferrada he reappeared practically two months later, between muscular problems and the clause that prevented him from facing Girona a fortnight ago. “It’s frustrating,” he declared about it, fundamentally because this course, he considered, “he had improved at a football level.”

valued in the market



His future left him up in the air, conditioned by his situation at Girona. They never had him there. And despite his injuries, last summer he received powerful offers such as one from Leganés, the rival precisely this Sunday (Cartagonova, 2:00 p.m.). Likewise, Gallar left the door open. “I have been very comfortable here. In this environment, obviously, who wouldn’t want to continue? With these teammates that I have, with this coaching staff that has made me feel like a very important player. It’s obviously a pleasure for me to be here.”