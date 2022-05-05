The Bolivian Always Ready denounced that leaders of the Argentine club Boca Juniors They gave gifts to the arbitration team that directed the match for the Copa Libertadores, played this Wednesday in La Paz, and will request sanctions from Conmebol.

“The gifts are and have entered” the locker room of the arbitration list led by the Peruvian Kevin Ortega, said the president of Always Ready, Andrés Costa, interviewed by the TyC Sports channel.

Outrage in Bolivia

“We want the arbitration group to be investigated and sanctioned, because that is not ethical and for that we are waiting for the official report from the police,” he said.

He made it clear that his complaint “does not want to harm anyone, any leader of

Boca Juniors” and much less “ask for the points of the game” that lost 1-0 away to the ‘xeneizes’.

Previously, Oscar Barrenechea, another leader of the Bolivian team, told the private Panamericana radio station in La Paz that “at the start of the match, the police informed us that Mr. Juan Román Riquelme had approached the referees’ dressing room, handing over four bags from the club Boca Juniors”.

After a search with the Police, he assured, it was later shown that there were “two empty bags and two other bags with Boca Juniors shirts.”

When Costa was consulted if there is confirmation that Riquelme, the former idol of Boca and current leader, was the one who left “the gifts”, he replied that “I cannot tell you who, I was not there”, and that he only knew “that They were leaders of Boca Juniors”.

“We consider that this is not ethical, we want it to be investigated and sanctioned,” he added.

For his part, Jorge Bermúdez, from the Boca Football Council, downplayed the controversy: “I have always liked to talk about serious and important things and I am going to tell you the truth so that everyone knows it: from that we are in Boca as a Football Council, in each game that is played with this shirt we have the courtesy and delicacy to give a present to the entire refereeing body, in all the games that we have been, with height and dignity, “he said to Argentine media.

Boca won

In this Wednesday’s match in La Paz, for the fourth date of Group E of the Copa Libertadores, the “xeneize” beat the Bolivian team with a penalty goal at 37 minutes.

The local media assured that the lack was doubtful. In the key, the Brazilian Corinthians is the leader with 7 points, escorted by Boca Juniors with 6.

Both are in the qualifying zone for the round of 16. Third is the Colombian Deportivo Cali with 5 and Always Ready at the bottom with 4.

📹 The video of the complaint about Boca’s alleged gifts that appeared in the referees’ locker room and were seized by the police. pic.twitter.com/5Ngrov3i7b – Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) May 5, 2022

AFP

