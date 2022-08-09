Maxim Galkin suspended the concert in Jurmala due to a fight over political differences

The performance of the Russian humorist and showman Maxim Galkin in Jurmala was suspended due to a fight in the auditorium. Mikhail Shakhnazarov reports this in his Telegram– channel “Yyhu of Moscow”.

The footage published by the journalist shows a brawl in the Dzintari hall, later the conflict continued on the street. The comedian, after the start of the fight, interrupted the concert. By information Ctnews, the scandal was due to political differences.

“Both spectators who participated in the conflict were sent to representatives of law enforcement agencies for further investigation. The artist took a break of 20 minutes, after which the concert continued, ”the organizers told the publication.

On August 5, Maxim Galkin spoke in Jurmala in Latvian. The audience reacted approvingly, accompanying the jokes in Latvian with enthusiastic applause. Netizens expressed a different opinion.