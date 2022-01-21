Gal Gadot joins the long list of artists who denounced having been attacked by their film directors. As recalled, in mid-2021, the actress accused Joss Whedon of having “threatened her career” during the filming of Justice League. Now, the filmmaker denied, through a recent interview with the New York newspaper, what the actress said about him and emphasized that she “I wouldn’t have understood your sense of humor”.

This would not be the first time that different cases of physical, verbal and even sexual violence have come to light that many actresses have suffered while filming. For this reason, we make a recount of the most controversial experiences that occurred in the production process.

YOU CAN SEE: The Batman will be the longest tape of the superhero: new report reveals its duration

umma thurman

Despite her great artistic career, Uma Thurman has not been far from going through physical and sexual assaults throughout her career. As reported for The New York Times in 2018, Harvey Weinstein, producer of Pulp Fiction (1994), tried to sexually force her when she was at the Savoy Hotel in London.

“He pushed me. He tried to get on top of me (…). He did all sorts of nasty things, but he didn’t really get on top of me and force himself on me. You become like an animal sneaking around like a lizard.”

In the same interview, Thurman accused Quentin Tarantino of “attempted murder”, because he forced her to drive a car in unfavorable conditions in a remembered scene from Kill Bill 1.

“Quentin came to my vehicle and didn’t want to listen. He was furious because it was costing him so much time, but I was scared. He told me: ´I promise you that the car is fine. It is a straight road. You have to reach 65 kilometers per hour because, if not, your hair will not wave as it should and I will make you repeat it´. (…) It was a deadly trap. The seat was not fastened as it should, it was not a straight road and it was full of sand, “he explained.

Also, the actress confessed to having been sexually abused by an actor 20 years older when she was still a minor.

A couple of years ago it became known that the filming of Kill Bill had put the life of Uma Thurman in danger. Photo: Miramax Films

Shelley Duvall

The Shining is one of the most recognized and acclaimed films of Stanley Kubrick. Although the film is remembered by the public in a positive way, the situation would not have been the same for Shelley Duvall, who played Wendy Torrance.

According to La Razón, in 2016, Duvall recounted in an interview the stormy moments she spent in the recordings of The Shining and the hardness with which the director blocked her in each scene.

The medium also explained that the artist not only suffered from an anxiety crisis, but was subjected to high stress situations when she had to repeat the baseball bat scene 127 times and cry almost 12 hours a day until the sequence was accepted. by the director.

In addition, the report indicated that Kubrick threatened any member of the production team who tried to comfort the actress.

The Shining was released on February 14, 2013. Photo: Warner Bros

YOU CAN SEE: Batgirl on HBO Max: reveal first scene of Brendan Fraser as Firefly

Mary Schneider

One of the most controversial cases is undoubtedly that of Maria Schneider, the then 19-year-old actress, who participated with Marlon Brandon in the film Last Tango in Paris. In this film, the artist had to interpret a rape scene, of which she had not been informed and did not give her consent.

“I was informed just before filming it. I should have called my agent or had a lawyer on set because you can’t force someone to do something that isn’t in the script, but I didn’t know that,” he explained to the Daily Mail portal.

“Marlon told me not to worry, it was just a movie, but I was really crying. I felt very bad because they had treated me like a sex symbol and I wanted to be recognized as an actress. To be honest, I felt humiliated. I felt a little violated by both, “he concluded.

Maria Schneider in Last Tango in Paris. Photo: Produzioni Europee Associate

judy garland

Although more than 80 years have passed since The Wizard of Oz with Judy Garland was released, few will forget the fateful experience that the actress had to go through at her young age when she brought Dorothy to life.

He was only 16 years old, when Garland had become addicted to amphetamines to be able to resist the long days of filming. Not only did she suffer from the harsh demands of the filmmaker Victor Fleming, but also from the executives of Metro Goldwyn Mayer, who induced her to take barbiturates so that she could rest at night.

According to ABC, the actress had to wear tight corsets and was subjected to strict diets based on chicken soup, coffee and more than 80 cigarettes a day to withstand hunger.

Likewise, the constant teasing towards his physical appearance and his performance on stage generated an early dependence on alcohol.