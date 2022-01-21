Adele has had to cancel her entire series of concerts that she would give from Friday in Las Vegas. In tears, the British singer told her Instagram on Thursday evening that a large part of the staff on the show is infected with Covid-19 and it is therefore impossible to perform.











“I’m so sorry, but my show isn’t finished,” she sobbed to her fans on Instagram. “Half of my team has Covid and it has been impossible to finish the show.” She also said that “delivery delay” played a role in the postponement of the series of concerts.

Adele would give her first of 24 concerts on Friday at The Colosseum, the concert hall of the famous hotel Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Until mid-April she would perform in Vegas on Friday and Saturday under the name ‘Weekends with Adele’. Adele announced that new concert dates will be announced as soon as possible. See also Near the farewell to the air shows before the GPs | FormulaPassion.it

“I’ve been up for 30 hours to save the show, but there’s just no more time,” Adele said in the Instagram video. ,,I can’t give you what I have and I am totally defeated by it. I’m sorry to announce it at the last minute.”

It would be the singer’s first live shows in five years. Along with two concerts in London’s Hyde Park on July 1 and 2, they are the only concerts Adele has announced so far for her fourth album, 30, to promote. It was released on November 19 last year and is the best-selling album of 2021 with only a few weeks of sales.

Adele made her comeback last year with the song Easy On Me, which appeared on October 15. The song was listened to 19.7 million times on Spotify the day it was released, breaking several daily records according to the streaming service.

According to the British newspaper The Sun Adele would walk in with her concert series in Las Vegas. The singer would earn a small 600,000 euros per evening from Weekends with Adele. Tickets for the shows cost between 500 and 20,000 dollars (440 – 17,500 euros). The Colosseum can accommodate approximately 4,200 guests. See also LIVE | Georginio Wijnaldum meets Marco Bizot in competition match

In addition to the generous compensation for the concerts, Adele would also be pampered by Caesars Palace. For example, a suite has been reserved for her until mid-April, which normally costs more than 26,000 euros per night, and she has a butler, assistant, driver and security guard at her disposal. The singer and all her guests can also, according to The Sun Free food and drink in the resort for the next few months.



Watch and listen to Adele’s latest hit Easy on me here: