The Galician Gadisa Retail advances in the positioning of its Claudio franchise with 11 openings in 2024. An expansion, according to the distributor, based on proximity to customers, on the vocation to provide a basic service to the population mainly in rural and semi-urban areas, and on its commitment to the socioeconomic dynamization of the environment through the generation of new job and entrepreneurship opportunities.

The 237 franchised points of sale of the company provide employment to more than 1,000 people and occupy a total area of ​​close to 58,000 m2. In addition, more than 60 professionals joined this line of business during the last year due to the openings that were concentrated in the Galician community.

By provinces, in To Coruña, Claudio Supermarkets added 6 establishments (As Pontes, Ferrol, Frades, Moeche, Oleiros and Tordoia); 3 in Pontevedra (2 in Vigo and 1 in Poio); 1 in lugo (Ferreira de Pantón) and another in Ourense (Beariz).

The structuring of the territory is another of the values ​​of the franchise, which operates under two formats: Claudiowith 113 points of sale; and Claudio Express, which has 124 stores. Galicia, Castilla y León, Asturias and Madrid are the four communities in which they carry out their commercial activity.

The super Claudios represent the traditional local commerce model. With a medium-sized surface, customer service is very close. The assortment is wide, with leading brands and the Ifa own brand, as well as an important offering of local products from local suppliers.

The Claudio Express are located, fundamentally, in service stations and aimed at providing customers with a basic offer of food, hygiene and drug products, following standards of speed and convenience, with extensive uninterrupted hours every day of the year.

Consolidated model

Gadisa Retail’s deep knowledge of the market is one of the reasons why entrepreneurs and companies choose the company to make their way or expand their food businesses with this already consolidated model, endorsed by more than 30 years of experience.

The company’s competitive capacity, the effectiveness of its logistics system, access to a complete assortment and advice in all phases of business implementation and development are some of the strengths of this franchisethe most relevant in the food sector in the northwest of the peninsula.