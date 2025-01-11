Catalonia’s emergency guru questions Mazón’s explanations about DANA: “The competition is his”

The attempts of the Generalitat Valenciana to evade its responsibilities and powers in managing DANA are not convincing outside the Valencian Country. The emergency expert of the Generalitat of Catalonia, Joan Delort, points out that the tragedy that occurred on October 29 offers lessons on how not to act in emergencies from the point of view of prevention, with the delay in notifications to the population as the maximum exponent.

The technician, a trusted man of the Catalan governments for forty years, points out without hesitation that the duty to notify the population lies with the regional Executive. “The role of civil protection depends on the Generalitat Valenciana,” he said in an interview on RAC1 on the occasion of his retirement.after decades with responsibilities in Emergencies, Firefighters, Civil Protection, Mossos or Traffic. Delort, a great expert on the Ministry of the Interior, was blunt with the excuses of the president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón: “He lies more than he talks.”

“In the Generalitat Valenciana there has been a lot of Pinocchio. If one day they fall, they will not touch the ground,” the emergency expert, who was general director of Civil Protection, ironically said during the interview. Regarding the jurisdictional system, which she knows perfectly, she also affected the version changes of the former counselor responsible for emergencies during the flood, Salomé Pradas, who said she was unaware of the Es Alert warning system. “The protocol did not exist because they are procedures that three communities and the Ministry of the Interior agreed to develop,” he said, pointing out that after several months in office, the ministry should know about it. “The Generalitat Valenciana had already carried out tests and trials [sobre el sistema de alerta masiva] and had sent the Es Alert. “They have no idea and they are lying,” he denounced.

“Not only did he say things that were not true, but he showed that he was not on his feet,” criticized the expert, who stressed that there are “political responsibilities and professional responsibilities.” Regarding political responsibilities, he points out to the PP and Vox Council that “the first thing they do is destroy the emergency structure with very sensible people, like José María Ángel”, the current Government commissioner and former Valencian regional Secretary of Emergencies.

In professional responsibilities, he points out the Valencia Fire Chief, who was part of the emergency management command. It makes him ugly to insinuate that “the remedy for the disease would be worse” – in Delort’s words – in relation to the debate on the message so as not to generate alarmism. Furthermore, he insisted, the fire department’s command rejected the resources of other autonomous communities, something corroborated by other Emergency sources and the government of Andalusia. “We offered on Tuesday afternoon,” he said, referring to the fire department, and they received no response. “Wednesday happened, Thursday, and since we pushed them so hard… first thing in the morning on Friday, November 1, they told us if we could send them equipment.”

Mazón’s lies and omissions in his appearance on DANA

“I don’t know if he is compulsive, not compulsive or it comes from nature, but he is one of those who lie much more than they breathe,” Delort said about President Carlos Mazón, because “he ended up saying things that are not true,” regarding matters of civil protection, such as those referring to alert protocols or the powers of the Military Emergency Unit. “The competition is yours,” he stated, highlighting the inconsistencies and changes in the version of the Valencian president.