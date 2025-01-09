Three former presidents of the Spanish Government, the socialist Felipe González and the popular José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoyhave signed a manifesto that recognizes the opposition Edmundo González as the “legitimate elected president of Venezuela” and asks the international community for “firmness” to support a “democratic transition process” in the country, which puts an end to the Chavista regime of Nicolás Maduro .

“We will be vigilant during the next hours and days, attentive to every event that may occur in Venezuela. We commit to denouncing any act that threatens security of their leaders or citizens, and to guarantee that the world listens to their demands for freedom and justice,” emphasizes the document, signed by more than 500 politicians, former politicians and civil society figures.

Among the signatories are, for example, the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo; the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso; the former secretary general of the Basque socialists, Nicolás Redondo Terreros; the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal; the journalist Carlos Herrera; the writer Zoé Valdés; or the emeritus professor of the UNED, Carlos Malamud.

The document recognizes the legitimate right of Edmundo González to take possession of the position of president of Venezuela because “it represents the sovereign will of the Venezuelan citizens expressed on July 28, 2024.”

“At this crucial moment in Venezuela’s history, there is no room for indifference or neutrality. We remain firm alongside those who fight for freedom, justice and democracy,” the signatories defend.

In the statement, they also express their “deep concern” for the safety of Edmundo González and the opposition María Corina Machado, as well as for “all democratic forces and every Venezuelan citizen.” who today is on the front line of this fight for freedom”. In that sense, they emphasize that they will be vigilant against “any event that puts their integrity or rights at risk” and will denounce “any abuse or attempt to undermine democratic advances.”