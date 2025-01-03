A year has passed since Gabriela Guillén welcomed her son, whose name she has not even revealed to respect her privacy. However, it was now that, for the first time, He has published a photo with him on networks, although without showing his face.

The baby she had with Bertín Osborne has just turned twelve months oldsince she was born on December 31, 2023. Therefore, Christmas, and especially New Year’s Eve, is a doubly happy time for the beautician.

For this reason, she did not want to miss the opportunity to celebrate both her little one’s birthday and congratulate her followers on the New Year, and she did so with a snapshot in which He poses in front of a Christmas tree with his son, who appears from behind.

“A picture is worth a thousand words! Happy new year to all!” he wished and then thanked you for the congratulations sent to you for your son.

“We give you a hug full of love“concluded the model, along with several hashtags such as “I love you, son”, “my whole life”, “infinite love” or “mom’s love”.

Without a doubt, this 2024, although it was the year in which she had to legally battle Bertín Osborne until he agreed to be the father of her baby, it has also been the year in which she welcomed the “only man in her life.” “, his son. “It’s the best thing that has happened to me in my life, without a doubt.. I am grateful and happy to have it. “He’s wonderful and he’s a very good child,” he recently confessed.

Although he has never shown his face, he did reveal that “He looks like his father, he is big and very tall.“. “He is blonde, but my eyes have won. For me he is the most handsome,” praised Gabriela Guillén, who does not have a relationship with the singer, who has not even congratulated her on the year. “Did you expect something? “Not me!” he exclaimed in front of the press.

In fact, the artist did not attend the little one’s first birthday, but at the same time he showed that He had spent the New Year with his other children.Eugenia, Claudia and Alejandra, fruit of his marriage to Sandra Domecq, and Carlos, the youngest of the two children that Bertín had with Fabiola Martínez.