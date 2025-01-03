The threat of incessant rains expected for Sunday, January 5 It makes children and families look at the sky to see if they will be able to see their Majesties The Three Wise Men of the East as they deserve; To guarantee the illusion and magic, the City Councils are carrying out changes last minute.

Zafra, Almendralejo or Esparragalejo have already announced that the procession will be brought forward to Saturday to avoid greater evils on Sunday, while others wait for the weather forecast to be more accurate to make decisions.

In Badajozthe Councilor for Celebrations, José Antonio Casablanca, pointed out this Thursday in the presentation of the Parade, he acknowledged that they are “aware” that the weather conditions could be “adverse” and that they will see how they evolve, in such a way that the idea is, when the time comes and when they have a “completely reliable” prediction of what is going to happen, make decisions about it, for which they will rush “until the same day”.

Thus, these can involve advancing the time, although it is complicated because parents and participating children must be coordinated, or delaying it “a little” or making it “faster.” If it rains “little”, they will have raincoats for the children as has happened on other occasions and also plastic to cover the figures if necessary and prevent them from being damaged.

In the case of Meridawe will wait until this Friday to announce possible changes, if any, regarding the route, times or dates.

In the case of Coriain the event that it rains, instead of the usual route Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar would receive the children, and not so children, in the Sports Pavilion, starting at 6:00 p.m., and there the delivery of gifts and candy.