Wednesday, October 4, 2023, 2:02 p.m.



Updated 2:22 p.m.

Gabriela Guillén has decided to take a break in the midst of the personal and media maelstrom she is experiencing since it became known that she is expecting what will be Bertín Osborne’s sixth child. After having to go to the emergency room due to a drop in blood pressure, she traveled to the coast of Huelva to rest on the beach. There she has enjoyed walks along the seashore, sunbathing and refreshing dips, as can be seen in the photos of her published exclusively by ‘Semana’ magazine. Meanwhile, Bertín is not even there if he is expected. In fact, Gabriela has clarified that she “has not worried, she has not been attentive.”

«I called him when I was admitted and went to the hospital. I was doing a wood massage and my client is a witness. She helped me, she was with me for a long time and I am very grateful. Then I went to the emergency room… I called him with the intention of telling him and telling him how the baby was. I didn’t hear from him, I don’t know what’s happening to him. “I have no contact with him,” she said.

“I had believed everything he had told me,” he stated. “I was with this person for a long time, maybe it wasn’t a conventional relationship like everyone thinks, but I’m not just anyone, just another one, not a lover, not a special friend, not a jerk,” she exploded. “I have become pregnant by a person I have been with for a long time,” she stressed, while lamenting that all the suffering she is experiencing “is felt by my baby.”