The judge presiding over the business fraud trial against former President Donald Trump in New York reprimanded him this Tuesday for publishing a personal attack on the Internet against his secretary, who is present in the room, and He limited his use of social media.

Trump, who was in court for the second consecutive day, published a message on Truth Social, later deleted, in which romantically linked Arthur Engoron’s secretary with a Democratic senator and accused her of launching a politically motivated persecution against him.

The message, which carried a photo of the secretary, was posted during the lunch break at the trial. and deleted shortly after, but several media outlets reported it, including the New York Post.

According to accredited media, the former president entered and left the courtroom several times during the break, which was initially going to last about two hours but lasted nearly three, and the parties seemed to meet behind closed doors with the judge, without it being known. the reason.

It was clear upon return: Engoron denounced as “unacceptable and inappropriate” the “personal attacks” against his court staff and issued a “gag order” against “all parties,” which may sanction future messages containing references to workers.

Shortly before that publication, Trump also attacked Judge Engoron himself in a long email sent by his campaign team in which he accused the veteran magistrate of being a donor to the Democratic Party and of being “extreme left”, among other things, although he did not seem to take the hint.

The second day of the fraud trial against Trump, his two eldest children, his company and two partners, in which six charges related to illegalities are settled and will last about three months, It generated less expectation than on Tuesday despite the presence of the former president.

However, Trump took the opportunity again to give inflammatory statements at the doors of the courtroom, against the case, which he considers a “hoax,” and against prosecutor Letitia James, who is sitting in the front row on the bench.

Judge Arthur F. Engoron, presiding over the civil fraud trial against former US President Donald J. Trump.

The second day also included detailed accounting questions, and In the session, the testimony of a former accountant who worked for the Trump Organization stood out and that he stated that she was hiding relevant documents from him to prepare his financial statements.

The first witness, called on Monday by the Prosecutor’s Office and who continued on the stage this Tuesday, was Donald Bender, an accountant from the Mazars firm, hired for years by the Trump Organization and by the former president himself, and who previously testified in the case. criminal against the company for tax evasion in Manhattan.

The Trump Organization did not provide him with all the documents necessary to compile the financial information

Bender admitted to prosecutor Kevin Wallace that the Trump Organization did not provide him with “all the documents necessary to compile” the company’s annual financial information, specifically real estate “appraisals,” even though he said he had requested them.

That contradicts the commitments that appeared in a document signed by the chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, and the vice president, Donald Trump Jr. – administrators of Trump’s trust during his presidential period – and in which They claimed to “not knowingly conceal” relevant financial records.

Former US President Donald J. Trump during a recess in the courtroom in New York.

Bender indicated on Monday that as an accountant for the company – between 2009 and 2018 – he prepared financial condition statements generally using the figures given to him in the company, without reviewing them, and this Tuesday the prosecutor presented a valuation of Trump Tower at 631 million dollars made internally.

Tuesday’s questioning generally focused on the content of documents and spreadsheets, but was interrupted by several objections from the defense, which the judge always rejected, regarding the statute of limitations of the charges against him and the validity of the allegations. evidence used by the Prosecutor’s Office.

In that sense, Trump left the courtroom on Monday thinking that “80%” of the case could be dismissed because it referred to events prior to 2014, that they would be out of time due to a decision by an appeals court, as he wrote on his social network Truth Social, but Judge Arthur Engoron told the former president that he was wrong.

*With EFE