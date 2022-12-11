Bad Bunny surprised at his recent concert in Mexico by singing with Gabriela Berlingeri the catchy song “El apagón”. As is known, the young woman has been romantically linked to the artist, so it was interesting to see them together on stage.

The influencer left everyone present speechless when she sang the song “Bad Rabbit” and fueled the rumors of a romance. However, on several occasions, the rapper has mentioned that he has a close and intimate friendship with her.