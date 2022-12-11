EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, for three hours, Deliana plays and shares with other children in a room, while her grandmother Marelvis Cano works hard to finish high school in the next classroom. “I couldn’t study if they didn’t take care of the girl,” says the 41-year-old woman, who has been taking care of her granddaughter since she was four years old. Cano and Deliana receive services from the care block of the town of Mártires, a system promoted by the District Secretary for Women that seeks to provide care to caregivers and recognize the value of their work in Bogotá. “Care is what sustains life,” emphasizes Diana Rodríguez, head of the entity. Until the end of last month, the system reported close to 260,000 cares for caregivers since its inception in October 2020. Of these, 15,000 are registered in the block in the center of the capital where Marelis has been going for eleven months.

According to the organization, in the fourteen blocks from the district, the more than 1.3 million caregivers in Bogotá can access different education services, job training, promotion of entrepreneurship, psychological and legal counseling, and recreation. However, often taking care of themselves is not an option. “30% of caregivers do not have time for self-care,” warns Rodríguez. Marelvis’s routine evidences that reality. “Almost every day I get up at four in the morning, I clean one floor of the boarding house where I live, I leave my granddaughter on the school bus, I go to work, I come to prepare food, I pick up Deliana, and I return to the boarding house to continue helping with the cleaning”, says Cano with a mechanical tone.

Without a stable job, the woman and her partner live with the eight-year-old girl in a pension in the tolerance zone of Bogotá, where they pay 25,000 pesos (around four dollars) per night. In contrast to daily obligations, the nine hours a week that Marelvis uses to study become a long-awaited break for her and her little one. “This is where Deliana and I can breathe,” highlights the Colombian-Venezuelan citizen, while she lets out a sigh and looks up at the ceiling. If all goes well, she will finish her studies in 2024. “I know I’m going to graduate. I am not going to give in ”, she declares irrefutably. Marelvis doesn’t know what she will do next. She believes that it is already too late to pursue the dream of being an educator. “It’s very difficult at my age,” she says. “But there are other things. I would like to work in beauty, ”she notes, catching her breath.

According to a report published by UN Women and DANE (Colombia’s national statistical authority) in 2020, if paid for, unpaid care activities would represent 20% of the country’s GDP. For Rodríguez, the overload of these tasks for women leads to poverty and social inequality. “Of the more than four million women in Bogotá, 30% dedicate themselves almost exclusively to unpaid care work,” warns the secretary. “On average, they spend ten hours a day washing, cooking, caring for children, the elderly or people with disabilities,” explains Rodríguez. “If that is so, many women do not have time to undertake, employ themselves or generate income,” concludes the sociologist.

Marelvis Cano and his granddaughter. Diego Cuevas

At another end of Bogotá, a woman who had already fulfilled part of the same dream as Marelvis, sees how the self-imposed burden of her house clashes with her aspirations. Kimberly León is an education technician and used to work in a kindergarten, but now she helps her father at a street vendor.

The 23-year-old does not do a full-time job because she feels the obligation to watch over her father’s health, take care of her daughter and her nephew and, on top of that, follow in the footsteps of Sonia, her older sister, who has been fighting since 20 years ago with addiction problems and who returned to the family home, just a few days after giving birth to her one-year-old baby. “I wouldn’t want to tell Arturito that her mother is not well and that she went back to live on the street,” says the woman, while she looks away and clenches her fists, trying to stop crying.

León and his sister receive legal and psychological counseling on the care bus that parks behind their father’s street stall, Alirio, on Mondays and Thursdays in the town of Fontibón, west of the city. Karin Quiñoñes is the coordinator of the two buses, which are transported in different areas every day, offering services to caregivers. The psychologist knows the case of Kimberly’s family closely, and insists on one of the premises of the program. “It is necessary to teach the caregivers to distribute the tasks in the homes”, she points out. “The weight can’t fall on one person and that’s the case with Kimberly,” she emphasizes. Quiñones drinks infusions at the street stall and talks with León’s family whenever he goes to the neighborhood. She is moved by each of the stories that reach the mobile units, in which almost 13,500 attentions have been reported. “Women think they are super powerful and come here heavily loaded,” she says, worried.

Many caregivers share similar feelings. “I got used to not thinking about myself,” says Marelvis, talking about her daily routine with her granddaughter. “The overload of care truncates the desires of many women,” explained the secretary Diana Rodríguez. “I don’t feel like I have my space,” Kimberly adds, as she hurries back to serve customers at her father’s booth. “I don’t feel young anymore”, she concludes after explaining the situation of everyone she wants to care for.

Recipients of the apples of care, take class in the El Castillo building. Diego Cuevas

Little by little, León learns to think more of herself. During the bus visits, she has decided to dedicate 10 hours to take a course on tools for caregivers, which aims to rescue the value of her work and teach her to take care of herself, and lighten her responsibilities, in order to develop her own life project. “I’ve learned that I shouldn’t be the one to carry all the load, but it’s hard not to,” she argues. Just like her, and at her own pace, the caregivers return to themselves after losing themselves in the desire to give themselves to their loved ones. “It’s never too late to learn,” says María Cano smiling from a table on the bus. The 79-year-old woman is sitting with four other students, who are watching Professor Miguel Ángel Alvarado, while he teaches them to subtract. A couple of hours and kilometers away, Marelvis will attend class again. Although she doesn’t know what she will become, she views the present with trepidation. “I feel that I am worth something, that I am important,” she says before going up to be photographed. At the end of the capture, Deliana hugs her grandmother’s legs. It’s time to go back to the pension together.

You learn to care Data from the Bogotá mayor’s office indicate that nine out of ten women perform unpaid domestic and care work, while seven out of ten men do so for less than half the time that women spend on these tasks. Of these, 21% suffer from diagnosed chronic diseases. To reduce this gap, more than a thousand men have learned to redistribute tasks at home, through the workshop You learn to carewhich is one of the mottos of the district system of care. For Diana Rodríguez, from the Women’s Secretariat, distributing care is a duty of homes and the State. “We must have more kindergartens, more care spaces for the elderly and more autonomy programs for people with disabilities,” Rodríguez sifts. The consolidation of the entire district care system is still in progress. “At the end of this year we will have 15 blocks operating and 20 towards the end of the current local government”, she explains. According to the official, the guarantee of permanence of the system is contemplated in the city’s Land Management Plan. Rodríguez points out that the long-term objective is to ensure that the services are close to all the caregivers in the city: “It is expected to have 45 blocks by 2035,” she points out.