The lunch served at the G7 summit in Hiroshima (Japan), this Saturday (May 20, 2023), offered a variety of Japanese dishes:

shrimp sushi;

fried and grilled fish;

squid;

grilled taro with sea urchin;

miso soup.

According to the government of Japan, the meals were made with ingredients from all over the country. To drink, sake – a traditional Japanese alcoholic drink made from the fermentation of rice – and Japanese wine were served.

Read the menu (in English):